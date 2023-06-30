Ananya Panday Hides Face From Paparazzi At Airport, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Ananya Panday, one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, grabbed headlines after a shocking video of her hiding her face from the paparazzi at the airport went viral. Known for her charming smile and effortless style, the incident left fans surprised and curious about the reason behind her sudden attempt to evade the cameras.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Ananya coming out of the airport and hiding her face with her mobile. She was wearing a black outfit and her hair was tied in a messy bun. The actress was not ready to show her face even and directly entered the car. The video has been going viral on social media and many fans took to the comment section to know the reason. Some fans speculated that she might have been having a bad day or simply wanted to maintain her privacy at that particular moment.

Watch the video here:

Recently, in an interview with India Today, the actress shared her marriage plans. Ananya mentioned that she is too young and revealed that she has no plans of marriage as of now. Speculation regarding Ananya and Aditya’s romantic relationship first made headlines after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple has been spotted together at several occasions. They attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together last year and even walked a ramp together last year for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.