Ananya Panday NOT Dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Dad Chunky Panday Hints So

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the rumoured couple has never accepted or denied their relationship in public, their recent viral romantic pictures from Spain left fans convinced that they are dating. However, looks like Ananya’s father Chunky Panday has something else to share.

In a recent interview, Chunky Panday was asked about his daughter’s dating rumours with The Night Manager actor. He did not accept or reject it but shared a cryptic response hinting that the two are not lovebirds. The Housefull actor mentioned that such rumours are a part and parcel of being in the showbiz world.

“Nahi nahi… wo toh hone wala hai. (no no, this is bound to happen.) They say na you live by the soul you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession ye sab hone wala hai (and all this will happen). Collateral damage hone wala hai. You can’t prevent it,” Chunky Panday told Bollywood Bubble.

Not just this, but when asked asked who he thinks looks good with Ananya on screen or in real life, Chunky Panday did not take Aditya’s name. “ I think right from Tiger Shroff starting off, even with Karthik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. They were superb so she has always complimented the heroes and it’s been a great journey for her. She’s lucky," he said.

Interestingly, in April this year, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday also opened up her daughter’s relationship secret and revealed that the Dream Girl 2 actress is single.

“The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I’d rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative,” Bhavana told E-Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline.