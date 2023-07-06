Ananya Panday Poses With 'Rocky' Aka Ranveer Singh, Confirms Cameo In Karan Johar Directorial

Days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we’ve all been craving for years now. It’s interesting to note that the hawk-eyed Redditors had noticed a glimpse of Ananya Panday in one of the songs in the film. Ananya, dressed in a red, embellished red emsemble, features in a song alongside Ranveer. Now the Liger actress has confirmed the same with a selfie.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh presumably from the sets of the song that was featured in the trailer since her red attire is not something that can be missed. The trio smiled resplendently for the camera. Since it’s Ranveer Singh’s birthday today, Ananya also penned a birthday wish. It read, “Happy Birthday Ran Ran aka Rocky. Wish you the best best best always."

Much like its teaser, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani rides high on the quintessence of Bollywood. It makes for an interesting blend of everything that Hindi films in the 1990s and the early 2000s stood for – melodrama, romance, comedy, stunning costumes, opulent sets and elaborate song-and-dance sequences. Having inspired an entire generation with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and then with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2021), which has achieved a cult status over the years, Karan returns to his comfort zone with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which promises to be a true-blue saga which is ‘all about loving your family’.

Interestingly, it is not just Ananya Panday who will make a special appearance in the film. Karan Johar’s directorial will also reportedly see Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in small appearances. A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed, “Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character.”

Prior to the trailer launch, Karan Johar went live on his Instagram to chat with his fans about his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans were naturally curious about the possibility of surprise cameos in the movie, as Karan Johar is known for featuring guest appearances in his movies, just like SRK’s delightful surprise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

When asked if Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film, Karan said, “No, he is not (in the film) but his love and blessings are always with me. He is family to me and he was the first person to put out the first unit of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” However, building up excitement, Karan Johar said that there are “three surprise cameos” in the film.