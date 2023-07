Ananya Panday Reacts To Link Up Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur; 'It's Good To Be Curious'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been ruling headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have not officially confirmed their relationship officially as of now, their fans are convinced that they are a couple. Amid all this, the Gehraiyaan actress recently reacted to such speculations.

The Liger actress has decided to stay mum on any speculations. However she feels good that people are inquisitive about her dating life. She told Hindustan Times in her recent interview, “It’s good to be curious, people should keep guessing who I’m dating.”

Amid all this, the Gehraiyaan actress recently opened up about her marriage plans in a different interview with India Today. Ananya mentioned that she is too young and revealed that she has no plans of marriage as of now. Speculation regarding Ananya and Aditya’s romantic relationship first made headlines after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple has been spotted together at several occasions. They attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together last year and even walked a ramp together last year for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them.

However, in April this year, Ananya’s mother Bhavana opened up about her daughter’s relationship secret and revealed that Ananya is single. “The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I’d rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative,” she told E-Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.