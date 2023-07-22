Ananya Panday Rocks A Blue Bikini In Her Spain Photo Dump; Netizens Search For Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday suffered a huge debacle with Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger but the actress is determined to turn things around with a fresh slate of exciting films including a cyber thriller flick helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, that she wrapped earlier this year as well as Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. However, while her fans wait to see her on the screen again, Ananya Panday recently created headlines when she took an extended Europe vacation and somewhat made things official with Aditya Roy Kapur. Now the actress has shared a photo-dump that has everything from the sandy beaches of Ibiza to crystal clear starry skies, except her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

On Sunday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to post a slew of breezy pictures and videos capturing the beauty of Spain. The carousel starts with Ananya flaunting her sky-coloured bikini and tinted sunglasses combo. She also held coconut water in one hand. In the following slide, we see Ananya taking a mirror selfie in the same bikini but with a vast ocean in the background. A video clip captured a jellyfish mindlessly swimming crisp, blue water, scenic pictures of Ibiza shoreline, a snap of herself posing on one of the beaches and more. She wrote in the caption, “blue baby ‍♂️."

Take a look:

While there was a flurry of compliments in the comment section, fans were mighty curious about the whereabouts of Aditya Roy Kapur in her lovely photo dump. One of them wrote, “Where is Night Manager?" Another one commented, “Now people try to zoom in on APs glasses to see who clicked these pictures ." Someone else said, “Is Night Manager Taking photos ."

Her bestie Suhana Khan reacted, “Woww bikini babe." A fan also stated, “Mermaid ."

Ananya and Aditya, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. On Tuesday, a photo of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Ananya and Aditya are seen lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looks cute in a pink top and a white skirt. While Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.