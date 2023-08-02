Ananya Panday Says 14-Year Age Gap With Dream Girl 2 Co-Star Ayushmann Is 'Perfectly Acceptable'

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The trailer of the much-awaited movie was released on Tuesday (August 1) at an event in Mumbai which was attended by both the lead actors. During the trailer launch, Ananya addressed her 14-year age gap with Ayushmann and shared that it is ‘perfectly acceptable’ as long as they fit into their respective roles. While Ayushmann is 38 years old, Ananya is just 24.

“I don’t think this is today’s issue. The age difference has always existed. People should not fixate on age while watching the film. If they are preoccupied with this factor, then it becomes a problem. As long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, it’s perfectly acceptable," she said as quoted by E-Times.

Dream Girl 2 promises to be a rib-tickling and entertaining film, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is sure to set the screen on fire. In the film, Ayushmahh is seen in his ‘Pooja’ avatar. The trailer reveals that this time, he will not only talk as Pooja but will also dress up like her.

Talking about cross-dressing for the movie, Ayushmann said during the trailer launch, “Ekta is a smart producer and she got the work of hero and heroine from one person and this time it is my aspiration to be nominated in the Best Actress category (laughs). Jokes aside, it wasn’t really difficult. I had to lose a bit of weight and thanks to my metabolism I could do it quickly. But my respect for women and my female co-actors has gone really high. There is a lot of comedy of errors in the film and I am sure the audience will really enjoy it."

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film will hit theatres on August 25.