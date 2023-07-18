CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Ananya Panday Tries Balancing On Scooter As She Vacays With Aditya Roy Kapur; Netizens Say 'Yeha Bhi Struggle'
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 17:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are holidaying in Portugal.

A new video of duo has surfaced, showing Aditya Roy Kapur riding an electric scooter in Portugal as Ananya Panday tries to keep up on a scooty.

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur, 37 and Ananya Panday, 24, are going strong and their status isn’t “rumoured" anymore. The couple, who has, so far evaded questions on dating, were recently spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures and videos are going viral on the internet.

In the new picture that went viral on Tuesday morning, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looked cute in a pink top and a white skirt, while Aditya kept it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Now, a new video has surfaced of the duo. In the short clip, Aditya can be seen riding an electric scooter in Portugal while Ananya tries to balance on a scooty, attempting to catch up with him. Check out the video here:

A week back, a series of pictures from their Lisbon visit went viral. In one of photos, the actor could be seen holding ladylove Ananya close as they watched the skyline. In another, both could be seen posing with fans. While Aditya looked smart in casuals – black tee and black capris, Ananya looked beautiful in a black maxi.

Netizens took to the comments section to mock Ananya for her ‘struggle’. “Yeha bhi struggle?" wrote one user. Another wrote, “Usko to chalane ko bhi nahi ata (she can’t even ride a scooter)". The’struggle’ jokes started doing the rounds when actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gave her a savage reply at the Newcomer’s roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand. Ananya said that even though her father Chunky Panday was an actor he was never in a Dharma film or went to Koffee With Karan. To this, Siddhant went on to say, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

first published:July 18, 2023, 17:13 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 17:14 IST