Ananya Panday Walks Away from Dream Girl 2 Co-stars During Photo Op; Video Leaves Reddit Divided

Ananya Panday has been making news for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2, which will see Ayushmann Khurrana cross-dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life. Both Ananya and Ayushmann have been on a promotional spree for the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster romantic comedy. On Sunday, a video of them from a promotional photo op went viral on Reddit.

In the viral video, Ananya could be seen walking away from Ayushmann and Dream Girl 2 co-star Manjot Singh during the photo op after she couldn’t keep her eyes open due to strong winds. However, the video has left Reddit divided, with a section of netizens alleging that Ananya apparently didn’t want to pose with Manjot.

One user said, “That was so awkward. Poor Manjot. Good that Ayushman stood by him. That small gesture of putting hand around him like a buddy must’ve felt good after that very visible insult." Another one wrote, “Love Ayushmann for handling it so well."

However, some defended Ananya, saying that the video was blown out of proportion. A user commented, “There was too much air and she was not wearing glasses, she came back with glasses and posed for the camera alone… relax." Another one replied, “This needs to be upvoted, I’m a certified nepo kid hater but I really didn’t think Ananya would leave because she had to stand next to him, someone who she has worked with for months. Especially when the male lead also isn’t in the centre." A third user wrote, “I don’t think so. She told him something before leaving. Maybe she was not comfortable because of some other reason. Looks like the weather was bothering her."

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed Dream Girl 2, which is slated to hit the theatres on August 25, 2023. The first part starred Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Ayushmann Khurrana, while the sequel has Ananya Panday as the leading lady.