Ananya Panday's Latest Vacation Pictures Are All About 'Sukoon'

Ananya Panday is currently vacationing at an undisclosed location. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her holiday and looks like she is enjoying some quality time all by herself, away from her hectic work schedule.

In the first picture, Ananya can be seen standing on a riverside with a stick in her hand. Another photo featured the actress lying on the grass with her eyes closed. She can also be seen reading a book in a picture as she sported swimwear and denims. Next, Ananya can be seen taking a walk with a dogs. She also shared a picture of a starry sky. In the caption of her post, Ananya simply wrote, ‘Sukoon’ which means relaxation. Check out Ananya Panday’s post here:

Soon after Ananya shared the pictures, fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. While one of the fans called her ‘cutest’, another user tagged her as ‘My girl’. Ananya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor also wrote, ‘miss u’ with a red heart emoji. “You look strong and confident," one of the comments read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Released in August last year, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.

On the personal front, Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, Ananya’s mother Bhavana opened up about her daughter’s relationship status and revealed that the Liger actress is single. “The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad,” Bhavana told E-Times.

