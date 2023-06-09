Anasuya Bharadwaj Decides To Keep Personal Life Private, Shuns Sharing Details

Television anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has cemented her acting credentials by acting in many noteworthy films till now. The actress also loves sharing interesting glimpses related to her personal life and family with fans. However, now she has decided to refrain from doing so and conveyed the same to the media as well. Anasuya didn’t reveal the reason why she has taken this step.

The actress also dominated the headlines after she made startling revelations about Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist. She has claimed that he has paid trolls to abuse her. The actress had told India Today that someone from Vijay’s team had told her about this. She was shocked after knowing this and said that something like this couldn’t be done without Vijay’s knowledge.

She said that when Arjun Reddy (2017) was released, the abusive words were muted in the film. However, the actress said that when Vijay visited a theatre, he had asked the fans to mouth the dialogue when the cuss words came on screen. She also mentioned that those fans were shouting abusive words and being a mother, and this pained her a lot. According to the actress, Vijay played an abusive guy on screen. But, Anasuya added that she should not have encouraged the audience to say the same words.

In the last few months, Vijay’s fans and Anasuya have been at loggerheads on social media. Anasuya took a cryptic dig at Vijay over the poster of his movie Kushi in May. On the Kushi poster, Vijay’s name appeared as The Vijay Deverakonda. The actor uses the same on his social media as well. Anasuya expressed her anguish with the poster and wrote in Telugu, “Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it).”

In some earlier tweets, Vijay’s followers had also age-shamed the actress and called her aunty. Anasuya also didn’t back off. The actress replied by saying that she would file a complaint against those who were intimidating her on social media. She used the hashtags #StopAgeShaming and #SayNoToOnlineAbuse.

Anasuya recently acted in the film Prema Vimanam which was released on June 9.