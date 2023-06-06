Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Stunning In Black And White Floral Monokini, See Pics

Popular anchor-host Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. She often stays in the limelight for her comments or her stunning pictures on social media. On Tuesday, the diva shared a couple of pictures in a black and white floral-printed monokini from a vacation, which has taken the internet by storm.

Anasuya wore minimal makeup, kept her wavy traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of white feature earrings. In the pictures posted by her on Instagram, she can be seen sitting near the sea as she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, “POV: I am looking at you looking at me." Check out the pictures here:

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Awesome," and another one said, “Hotness." “Beauty," wrote a third user.

On Monday, the actress shared an adorable video from her recent vacation. In the clip, the actress was seen donning a white bikini which she teamed with a black and white sarong. She looked breathing-taking and opted for no makeup. She completed her look with a pair of black shades and nude flats. In the video, Anasuya was seen running and walking on a sea bridge and enjoying her time. Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Anasuya Bharadwaj was recently seen in the romantic comedy-drama Prema Vimanam. The film was directed by Santosh Kata and also featured Vennela Kishore and Saanve Megghana in pivotal roles. It revolved around two kids with a dream to board a flight and cross paths with a young couple who must urgently catch the flight to start a new life.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu language drama film Vimanam, written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala. It also features Samuthirakani, Master Dhruvan, and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Kiran Korrapati and Zee Studios and is all set to hit theatres on June 9.