Anasuya Bharadwaj Seems to Take Dig At 'The Vijay Deverakonda' Over Kushi Poster: 'This Is Bile'

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Kushi, the poster of which was widely received by fans. However, Anasuya Bharadwaj, another Telugu actress had reacted to the poster with an indirect dig. As Vijay Deverakonda’s name appeared as ‘The Vijay Deverakonda’ on the poster, Anusuya had deemed it as ‘silly’ and ‘vile’. Following that, she received major backlash from the fans who trolled her for her views.

The Rangamarthanda actress addressed all the nasty comments with a new tweet. It read, “I don’t know what’s stopping all these Stars to take a stand on any wrong doing in the name of their fans. With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility. In my given Power I am being Responsible. fans/following potundana? Alanti following lekuntene better kadandi (sic).”

I don’t know what’s stopping all these Stars to take a stand on any wrong doing in the name of their fans.. With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility .. in my given Power I am being Responsible.. fans/following potundana?? Alanti following lekuntene better kadandi..— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 6, 2023

As for her earlier tweet, she didn’t directly mention Vijay Deverakonda in her tweet but netizens were able to make out who she was referring to. She had written, “The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it (sic).”

Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam 🙊— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 5, 2023

Meanwhile, It was recently announced that the film’s first romantic track titled Naa Rojaa Nuvve (in Telugu) will be released on May 9. While fans are eagerly waiting for the same, makers have now shared a teaser of the song.

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the song Naa Rojaa Nuvve. In the teaser, he can be seen adoring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is also seen channelling his inner Shah Rukh Khan as he stands on the edge of a cliff.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few other projects in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jana Gana Mana too. Last year, There were reports that Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours later. Jana Gana Mana is also directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

