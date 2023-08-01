Anasuya Bharadwaj Sets Self-love Goals With Her Latest Vacation Post

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently on a trip to the US with her family. She shared photos from her vacation on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying her time at a restaurant in New York. She poses for the camera with a cheerful smile on her face. One picture shows her sipping in some red wine, while a plate of spaghetti is kept in front of her. Another one shows her gazing the other way.

The caption on the post talks about self-love. It says, “Let me fall madly for me first.” The post has gained thousands of likes, with fans showering her with praise in the comments. One comment read, “Definitely the great Anasuya will be a Super Star (Actress) within a Short Period.” Another comment said, “Anasuya is the World Beauty Queen.”

Some pictures shared by her earlier on Instagram showed Anasuya exploring different cities in the US. She was seen enjoying a view as she posed for the camera with a smile, on a windy day. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black and white striped noodle top paired with light blue pants and sneakers, carrying a sling bag. She captioned the post, “Serving some good vibes this morning.. so now y’all can say.. no Monday Blues.. only Sky Blues. Have a good one y’all.”

Anasuya Bharadwaj became popular as an anchor with the comedy show Jabardasth. Before that, she worked as a news presenter for Sakshi TV and an anchor for Maa Music. She has hosted awards shows like Zee Kutumbam Awards, Star Parivaar Awards and Okarikokaru Awards on Zee Telugu. She has also worked in films like Rangasthalam and Pushpa: The Rise, playing the roles of Rangamatta and Dakshayini respectively.

