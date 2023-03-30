Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has repeatedly faced negative comments from online trolls for her opinions on different issues. But fans appreciate her for not backing down and courageously putting forward her thoughts. The actress appreciated a brilliant step taken by Hyderabad Police to stop crimes against women.

Anasuya Bharadwaj has shared a news update where Hyderabad Police warned that people posting obscene posts against women would be dealt with strictly. According to police, there will be severe repercussions for people who share morphed images of women or write obnoxious comments against them. Anasuya and her fans have applauded this step.

A fan tweeted that it is because of determined women like Anasuya and others that the administration is forced to take cognisance of crimes against women. The fan called her a “role model for many women".

However, some are not too hopeful and tweeted that if people posting hate comments against women were politically connected, police would never take action against them. The user tweeted that keeping this aspect in mind, there is nothing to be very happy about.

నువ్వు మరీ అంత ఫీల్ అయిపోమాకు అక్క..! చట్టం ఎప్పుడు కుర్చీలో ఉన్నోడికి మాత్రమే చుట్టం..! నువ్వు నేను ఎన్ని కంప్లైంట్ లు ఇచ్చిన దేఖే వాడు ఎవడు లేడక్కా..!— Cine Medhavi (సినీ మేధావి) (@NenuNaaCinema) March 29, 2023

Besides the opinions, Anasuya’s acting prowess is admired by many users and they loved it in her recently released film Krishna Vamsi’s Rangamarthanda. There are a lot of positive reviews for this film from audiences and critics. Barring a few loopholes like a clichéd narrative and some old-school scenes, Rangamarthanda has earned favourable reviews.

According to fans, Anasuya has made her presence felt in Rangamarthanda despite the presence of many renowned actors. This film narrates the story of Raghava Rao (Prakash Raj), a theatre artist who was given the title Rangamarthanda. As Raghava grows older, he decides to retire and distributes his property among the children, Sri and Ranga (Aadarsh Balakrishna). In an unfortunate turn, they mistreat him and his wife, played by Ramya Krishnan.

Anasuya Bharadwaj was last seen in Michael. And now, she will play a key role in the film Flashback directed by Don Sandy. Billed to be an emotional and fun-filled drama, Flashback is being produced by P Ramesh Pillai of Abhishek Films. Prabhu Deva and Regina Cassandra will also play important parts in the film.

