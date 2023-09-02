Anasuya Bharadwaj Slays Traditional Look In Mustard Yellow Silk Saree

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most renowned faces in the Telugu entertainment industry. She has a huge fan base that admires her timeless allure, impeccable physique and captivating on-screen presence. But apart from her outstanding acting and hosting skills, Anasuya is also known for her amazing fashion choices which are quite evident on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the actress surprised her fans and shared a few pictures which are currently going viral. In the photos, the actress donned a mastered yellow silk saree which she paired with a golden boat neck blouse and a blue embroidery waist belt. She is looking stunning.

Anasuya made some striking poses in front of the lenses, confidently displaying her beauty. For makeup, the diva included a nude base, brown eyeshadow, blue eyeliner, kajal, mascara and matching blue nail paint. She kept her traces open and completed her look with a blue bindi, a pair of statement earrings, bangles and a ring, which added an extra touch to her outfit. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Grateful for small things, big things, and everything in between," in the caption.

Anasuya loves to explore places. A few days back, on August 23, the actress dropped a set of pictures when she visited an aesthetic café. In the photographs, she was seen in a sleeveless teal blue top and denim and was enjoying her smoothie. The actress chose minimal makeup, kept her hair open and rounded off her look with a sleek layered neckpiece and a watch. “Be the reason why people believe in pure hearts, good vibes and kind souls," read her caption.

Anasuya Bharadwaj will soon be seen in the upcoming movie ARI (My Name is Nobody), directed by V Jayashankarr. This science fiction film will also star Srikanth Iyengar and Saikumar in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release this year. Apart from this, she also has Vinu Venkatesh’s upcoming movie Wolf in her kitty.