Anasuya Bharadwaj's Latest Instagram Pic Is Every Coffee Lover Ever

Anchor-cum-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently on a trip to the US with her family. As an active social media user, she keeps sharing pictures and videos from the trip with her fans. Recently, the actress posted a lazy morning picture with a coffee on her social media.

In the picture, she is seen chilling with a cup of coffee in her hand. She has no makeup on her face as she lazily looks at the camera. The post is shared with the hilarious caption, “Coffee spelt backwards is eeffoc…I don’t give eeffoc before I have my coffee."

Many fans expressed their love and support in the comments. A netizen said, “Excellent Still Anasuya," and another commented, “World Beauty Queen Anasuya." A third user wrote, “Great Goddess Anasuya." A lot of fans filled the comments section with heart and heart eyes emojis to show love to the actress. The post has gained thousands of likes as well.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is a television anchor who worked for Sakshi TV as a news presenter. After that, she worked as an anchor for Maa Music. Her career thrived after appearing as an anchor in the Telugu comedy show Jabardasth.

She also acted opposite Nagarjuna in the film Soggade Chinni Nayana, in 2016. She made her official acting debut in the film Kshanam with a negative role in 2016. She acted in the acclaimed 2018 film Rangasthalam, as the character of Rangamatta. She was also seen in the Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, in the role of Dakshayini which helped in elevating her career further. She was last in the 2023 film Michael.

She is also a favourite host for the award shows, as she has hosted many awards like Zee Kutumbam Awards, Star Parivaar Awards, Okarikokaru Awards on Zee Telugu which she has hosted three times, as well as performed at the Apsara Awards, and GAMA Awards in Dubai.