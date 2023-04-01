Andhadhun To Super Deluxe: 5 Dark Comedy Thrillers On OTT Platforms

Film genres are much more than just drama, romance and action. Be it Bollywood or South films, every industry is exploring unconventional genres such as horror comedy, social drama, comedy thriller and dark comedy more than ever now. These new genres are refreshing and enjoyable for audiences who were tired of watching the same old masala movies. Today, we will look at some must-watch dark comedy thrillers, which are available on different OTT platforms.

Andhadhun

Andhadhun is one of the best films of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career. It is unquestionably one of Bollywood’s best too, and it established a standard for dark comedies in the years to come. The film, which revolves around a murderer and a witness who may or may not be blind, is full of twists and turns that will keep you from blinking. This amazing movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Delhi Belly

Imran Khan-starrer Delhi Belly has to be on this list. The story of three friends exploring life made a place in the audience’s hearts. The comedy scenes of the film entertained everyone to the fullest. You can watch this film on Netflix.

Super Deluxe

Next up is Super Deluxe. This film has many stories that run simultaneously. Each one has a dark tale to tell, which the director has shown with a lot of comedy. In this dark comedy, available on Netflix, many problems of society like murder, cheating and sexuality have been shown in a very entertaining manner.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

A must-watch available on Amazon Prime Video. This Kundan Shah film tells the story of two photographers who bring the story of a builder’s corruption to the public’s attention.

Dev D

Last but not the least, Anurag Kashyap’s modern adaptation of Devdas is a showpiece. Titled Dev.D, the film is available on Netflix.

