South actress Andrea Jeremiah never misses a chance to make her fans spellbound, be it with her on-screen performance or her incredible fashion sense. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures on social media, which is now making a huge buzz. In the photos, Andrea can be seen donning a traditional outfit, which accentuates her beauty and makes her look awe-inspiring.

Andrea draped herself in a yellow silk saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings and an exquisite collection of bangles. For the makeup, Andrea Jeremiah wore a kajal, mascara-laden eyelashes, tinted cheeks, drawn eyebrows, subtle eye makeup, bindi, and a shade of pink lipstick.

She captioned it, “Y’all asked for a saree pic”. Social media users have showered her with love and affection. One user wrote, “You had me at yellow”. Another user wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”. The third user wrote, “Looking gorgeous”. One user also wrote, “A golden girl donning a golden saree”.

She often shares pictures, taking Instagram by storm. It’s no secret that Andrea looks breathtaking in both traditional and western wear. Some time back, she was seen donning a white bralette top with matching shorts. There’s no denying that she looked mesmerising.

Andrea Jeremiah is a renowned actress, playback singer, and musician. She is known for working predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam films. Andrea is best known for films such as Thuppakki, Ayirathil Oruvan, and Master. Some of her other notable projects include Maaligai, Vishwaroopam 2, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Vaatam, and Taramani.

She made her acting debut in the Tamil industry with Pachaikili Muthucharam. She entered the Malayalam film industry with Annayum Rasoolum. Some of her upcoming projects include Vaadivaasal, Pisasu 2, No Entry, Vada Chennai 2- Anbuvin Ezhuchi, and an untitled Santhosh Prathap film.

Andrea Jeremiah was romantically linked to photographer-actor Sunder Ramu. She denied her relationship with him. Andrea was also reportedly seeing music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, before this. The two ended their relationship after dating for a while. She was also linked with her co-star Annayum Rasoolum and Fahadh Faasil; but she denied these as rumours.

