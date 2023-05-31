Anees Bazmee Seemingly Confirms Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Film and Rowdy Rathore 2 | Exclusive

Reports have been doing the rounds since last year that actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is touted to be a comic caper. And as per recent reports, the film will go on floors in August this year and that the cast members have given their dates for the film till December as the makers want to shoot for it in a start-to-finish schedule.

News18 reached to out to Bazmee for his reactions on the speculations and seems like the reports aren’t completely unfounded. Without divulging much, the Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008) director exclusively told us, “We haven’t announced anything as of now. There are multiple reports online that the film is happening. But we haven’t put any official information as of now. Abhi humein announcement karni hai.”

Well, if this film happens, it will mark Kapoor’s return to comedy after a decade after Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013). Mandanna, who has been a part of two Hindi films, Goodbye (2022) and Mission Majnu (2023), will also be putting her comic timing on display for the first time in Bollywood. As per reports, much like most of Bazmee’s films, it will also have an ensemble cast and will feature Kapoor in two different looks.

Following the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Bazmee’s upcoming line-up of films has become the subject of intrigue and excitement for many. He recently cleared the air about the sequel of Salman Khan starrer No Entry (2005) and stated that he would start making it soon, as and when Khan is ready and available.

Another report claimed that he will also be taking the reins from Prabhu Deva and helm Rowdy Rathore 2, which is likely to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There are talks that Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha won’t star in the sequel and that it will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. While there’s no confirmation on the new cast, Bazmee shared with us that the film is still at a very nascent stage. “Talks are going on. When it’s the right time to announce, we will,” he said.