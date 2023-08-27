Angad Bedi Shares An Adorable Video On Neha Dhupia’s Birthday, Pens Heartfelt Note For Her; Watch

Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday today. Many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their social handles and wished the actress on the special occasion. But it was her husband Angad Bedi’s video that melted our hearts. He shared an adorable video on his social media handle featuring Neha playing with kids and a lazy morning routine. He also penned a long heartfelt note for her.

In the video, we can see Neha playing with her kids. She picks up her son from the bed and runs to her daughter who is sitting at the window and looking outside. In the background, we can hear Angad singing a song for her. Neha is wearing a black colour night suit and looks like not enjoying the song much. He writes to her, “Happy birthday to the best friend..girlfriend..Wifey..mommy!!! Thank you for making our lives and home full with noise and laughter… we love you.. you make it all worth it!!! From Mehr.. Guriq..and Papa. @nehadhupia.” Neha also reacted and wrote, “I Love You Baby.”

Watch the video here:

Neha Dhupia recently shared the trailer of the film in support of her husband, Angad Bedi, and also posted a heartfelt note for the team. Along with the trailer, Neha Dhupia wrote, “As this gem of a film premieres tonight at the Indian Film Festival, Melbourne… wishing the entire cast and crew luck… been a by stander and watched everyone work too hard on this one … knock it out of the park guys. Good luck team ghoomer Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Hope Production, R.Balki and most importantly, my love Angad Bedi, always in ur corner and always so proud of you … can’t wait to watch it on the big screen with you this Friday."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Mehr in the same year while their son Guriq was born on October 3, 2021. Neha is often seen dropping adorable glimpses with her kids and husband on social media, which leaves her fans gushing.