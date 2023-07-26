Angad Bedi To Debut In Telugu Cinema With Hi Nanna Alongside Lust Stories 2 Co-Star Mrunal Thakur

After getting praises for Lust Stories 2, Angad Bedi is excited to make his Telugu debut with a mega project, Hi Nanna. The film stars his Lust Stories 2 co-star Mrunal Thakur and Telugu superstar Nani. It is expected to be a family entertainer.

Angad says, “I am actually quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It’s a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story.”

Hi Nanna is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 21 this year. The music for the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab who has previously worked on films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Virus.

Speaking of Mrunal Thakur, Angad, during an exclusive interview with News18, had recently said, “Mrunal is a very good actor. She is a spontaneous actor and has got a great energy as a human being. She has worked a lot before and at the same time, her energy is nice and pure. So when your energy is right, you are very receptive and she is a receptive actor. Despite Sita Ramam becoming a big success, she still is very rooted as an individual. She always comes into your energy and that is the most beautiful thing."

In the same interview, Angad had said that he would love to work with Kara Johar, whose Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is slated for release on July 28. Angad had said, “I would love to work with Karan Johar any day. The way he projects romance and emotions, his sense of drama and music, I feel he is the number 1 commercial film-maker that our country ever had. And one day, I’d love to work with him on a project. That reel was just an audition from our end that ‘Sir please see, If you make another romantic film, you can take us in that’."