Angry Ashutosh Gowariker Asks Sajid Khan To 'Shut Up' In Viral Video; He Says 'Kisi Ke Baap...'

There have been some serious spats among Bollywood celebrities, but one that took centrestage was the fiery showdown between directors Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan at a glitzy award show. It was the Star Screen Awards back in 2009, and Sajid Khan was hosting the show with his trademark humour. Little did he know that his joke about Harman Baweja’s acting skills would set off a massive explosion. Ashutosh Gowariker, who was busy directing What’s Your Raashee? with Harman as the lead, was far from amused. The clip is going viral on Reddit again wit users calling it “one of the most epic spats on national television". Many even called them the OG Chris rock and Will Smith, referring to the slapping incident during the 94th Academy Awards.

When Gowariker stepped up to receive an award for his film Jodhaa Akbar, he didn’t hold back. He seized the moment to give Sajid a piece of his mind. The tension was palpable, and the audience was left gasping at the drama unfolding on stage. Who knew that a joke could lead to such a high-voltage face-off between these two directors?

Taking to the stage, Gowariker said, “I don’t like one thing that the film industry is made fun of at such award nights. I feel it ridicules the award itself. But I don’t think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. No offence Sajid and Farah [Khan]. Personal remarks can also be made by me. Fun can be made even by me."

When Sajid suggested that he should indeed join in, the filmmaker refused. Sajid said, “You should go ahead, Ashu." Ashutosh Gowariker replied, “No, Sajid. There is a difference." The Jodhaa Akbar director defended actors, saying that achieving stardom is tough, and everyone in the industry works hard for it.

When Sajid said, “Tell me when I can speak," a furious Ashutosh shot back saying, “Shut up Sajid." To which Sajid said, “You don’t tell me to shut up."

After Ashutosh left the stage, Sajid said that everyone is entitled to their opinion. “I am sure a lot of people agree with Ashu. But I am Sajid Khan and I will keep entertaining people. Koi mujhe shut up nahi bol sakta. Main audience ke liye filmein banata hoon aur kisi ke baap mein dam nahi ki mujhe aake kuch bole."