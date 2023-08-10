'Ani, My God': Anirudh Ravichander On How Rajinikanth Reacted To Jailer Background Score

Renowned musician Anirudh Ravichander recently shared Rajinikanth’s heartfelt response to the musical score of the upcoming movie Jailer prior to its release. In a video conversation, Anirudh revealed that Rajinikanth described the album as a captivating blend of mass appeal and emotional depth, tailored to resonate with both his devoted fanbase and a broader audience. The tracks, including the dynamic Hukum song, the captivating Alappara theme, the intense Drill theme, and the commanding Jailer theme, have all been thoughtfully composed with the fans in mind.

Among the tracks, Kaavaalaa has been curated to resonate with a younger audience and female listeners, while Rathamaarey aims to connect with families across all demographics. Anirudh Ravichander shared Rajinikanth’s immediate response to the background score for Jailer. “He expressed it in a single statement - ‘Ani, my god!’ That was his immediate reaction. That’s the first one. I can’t tell what he said after that. I’m sorry. But, I think he’s very happy," said Anirudh.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The movie also stars prominent actors such as Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles. Marketed as a black comedy-action film, Jailer is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Fans have noted parallels between the movie’s trailer and the Hollywood film Nobody and it is to be seen how the film pans out.

Discussing the pre-release business, Jailer has garnered significant attention, with its theatrical rights valued at a remarkable 123 crores, as per Track Tollywood. The lion’s share of 60 crores comes from Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka contributes around 10 crores. In addition to that, the rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are estimated at 12 crores, Kerala at 5.5 crores, and other states at 3-4 crores. Globally, the movie’s overseas rights have been valued at 32 crores.

Anirudh Ravichander’s professional journey is marked by several successful compositions for notable films including Master, Kaththi, and Petta He gained fame with his debut single, Why This Kolaveri Di for the movie 3 starring Dhanush. His upcoming projects, including Leo and Indian 2 are eagerly anticipated by fans. Apart from that, he’s also set to make his debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. With his diverse portfolio, Anirudh Ravichander continues to make significant strides in the world of music and cinema.