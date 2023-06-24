Anil Kapoor Completes 40 Years, Shares Clip From 1st Film Woh Saat Din: 'This Is Where I Belong'  

Anil Kapoor, the name synonymous with the ‘Jhakaas’ state of mind, the ever-so-stylish and charming persona, the zeal to own the screens at 66 and (literally doing so)- is an actor who values his work more than anything in his life. Dad of 3 and now also a grandfather, Anil Kapoor is ageing backwards, and it’s nothing but his dedication and commitment towards his craft.

Anil Kapoor, yesterday, shared a post that celebrated his 40 years of being in the industry as an ‘actor and entertainer’. 40 years of him doing what he loves, Anil had written in his long post.

Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1983 film ‘Woh Saat Din’. Sharing a video clip from the film directed by Bapu and produced by Anil’s brother Boney Kapoor and father Surinder Kapoor, Anil wrote, “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by…no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…”

Crediting his success to his fans and legendary actors with whom he shared screen, Anil’s note further read, “So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din…I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you.”

Further, in his post, he talks about his upcoming releases The Night Manager 2 and Animal and says, “To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done.”

Anil continues to enthrall everyone with his passion to look and stay fit at his age and his love for acting and Cinema. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter.