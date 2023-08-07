Anil Kapoor Convinced Rakesh Roshan To Make Koi Mil Gaya? Hrithik Reveals What Happened

Hrithik Roshan along with Rakesh Roshan recently revisited their 2003 hit film Koi Mil Gaya. As the film completed 20 years, the father-son duo revealed fun anecdotes from the film. Having said that, Hritik recently revealed that Rakesh was not really convinced to make the sci-fi entertainer and that it was Anil Kapoor who convinced him to make it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik shared, “I used the help of Mr. Anil Kapoor to convince dad. When he reached a point where he was thinking whether he should make the film or not, Anil uncle was at home or I had met him somewhere. He then had a chat with papa. He and I were discussing and I told him, ‘Anil uncle please tell papa we must do it’ and then I think he spoke to him and finally he got convinced to do it.”

Rakesh Roshan and Anil Kapoor share a close friendship and have worked together in films like Khel and Karobaar. Apart from Hrithik, Koi Mil Gaya also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role. Meanwhile, Rekha played Hrithik’s on-screen mom in the same.

In the same interview, Hrithik also opened up about how people told him that his career would be over after being in Koi Mil Gaya. “I remember everyone saying that Hrithik is an action hero, his 3 films have flopped consecutively and now you want to make him a mentally challenged guy. It will be over, his life will be over, that’ll be the last nail in the coffin of his professional life.”

Rakesh further added that he was not scared, despite the chatter because he knew that the film would be a success after seeing Hrithik on sets. “I did not get scared because when I used to watch Hrithik during shooting, I felt that the film would surely work because of the way he was portraying that role. If I would have felt doubtful then, I would have shelved the film. But the very first day, the very first shot when Hrithik came, I got the inner feeling that we are making a very successful film.”

Currently, Koi Mil Gaya has been re-released in theatres across the country to celebrate 20 years of the blockbuster.