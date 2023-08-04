CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anil Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For 'Flirting' With Bhumi Pednekar, Netizens Call Him 'Creepy'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 13:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Anil Kapoor reacts to Bhumi Pednekar's latest pictures and calls her 'beautiful'.

Anil Kapoor has left netizens disappointed with his recent comment on Bhumi Pednekar's pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of gorgeous pictures. Among others, Anil Kapoor also rected to Bhumi’s casual clicks and complimented the actress. He asked about who clicked these pictures and further wrote, “Looking really cool, relaxed and beautiful." The Govinda Naam Mera actress also responded to Anil Kapoor’s comment and replied, “@anilskapoor sir it’s this atmosphere that I’m in that’s made me look all of the above:)))))"

However, Anil Kapoor’s comment on Bhumi’s post has left a large section of netizens disappointed. Soon after a Reddit user shared the screenshot on his comment, several social media users reacted to it. While one of the users called Anil ‘creepy uncle’, another person wrote, “The comment is definitely not creepy. But yeah, his antics are." “He basically playing his own Reel character ‘Kishan from No Entry ‘ in his Real Life!" one of the comments read.

Earlier this year, another video of Anil Kapoor had surfaced online in which he was seen holding his The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala close. The video had also disappointed netizens. While some users had called it ‘disgusting’. One of the netizens had reacted to the video saying, “Aww, you can tell she feels a bit uncomfortable, but she’s smiling through it to be a ‘good sport’."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in The Night Manager. It is an official adaptation of the 2016 thriller show of the same name which was released in the UK. While the remake starred Aditya Roy Kapur, the original show starred Tom Hiddleston in the lead.

In an interview, The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi called Anil Kapoor ‘director’s actor’ and appreciated his hard work and dedication. “He can tell me while reading a script, ‘Sandeep, the scenes are going to give us a tough time.’ His experience and knowledge of conserving energy and determining the right time to shoot with everyone were invaluable. It was a tremendous learning experience for everyone involved, not just me. Anil Kapoor is like a film school in himself,” he told India.com.

