Anil Kapoor Gives Feedback To Sonam, Arjun, or Janhvi At The 'Right Time': 'A Sensible Person...'

Anil Kapoor recently opened up about giving feedback to his daughter Sonam Kapoor, niece Janhvi and nephew Arjun Kapoor for their work. The actor also shared why he waits for the ‘right time’ to speak with them.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was asked if he shares feedback with Sonam, Arjun, or Janhvi on their films. The Thar actor shared, “We can’t be that honest but what I do is that, when the film is there, I save what I have to say because it’s a very fragile moment. But when the time is right, then I share. So, there are certain fragile moments where you have to be a little sensitive because you know everyone has worked very hard.”

Speaking about the ‘sensitivity’ of the moment when the film releases, Anil shared, “A sensible person really understands that. Then of course, jab mauka milega, baat-cheet hogi then I say it. That’s the right way to do it.”

Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of The Night Manager. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Airing on Disney+Hotstar, the show is the Hindi remake of the British television series of the same name. The English version stars actor Tom Hiddleston and is based on the novel The Night Manager by John Le Carre.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial drama Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film will also feature Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana. The film is set to release on August 11 this year. Anil will also be seen in the upcoming film Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in central roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.