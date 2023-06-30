Anil Kapoor Holds Sobhita Dhulipala Close While Posing, Paps Scream 'Nice Jodi'; Netizens In Shock

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor sent netizens into a frenzy after a video of him holding Sobhita Dhulipala close while posing for the paparazzi went viral on social media. Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala were recently spotted together for the promotions of their show The Night Manager: Part 2. During a photo-op after the event, paparazzi requested Anil and Sobhita to pose together. What happened next left social media divided.

In a video, which is now going viral all over the internet, Anil and Sobhita pose together for the photographers when a paparazzo screams “nice jodi." The comment leaves Sobhita and Anil extremely embarrassed, but they laugh it off. However, a section of the internet wasn’t very happy with how the whole episode turned out.

One user wrote, “That’s disgusting." Another one wrote, “That’s quite surprising!" “Aww, you can tell she feels a bit uncomfortable, but she’s smiling through it to be a ‘good sport,'" a third user said.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala might have kept her personal life away from the public glare all these years but it is only recently that her love life has come under the scanner. Speculations are rife that she has been dating actor Naga Chaitanya. While the duo has never confirmed their alleged relationship, a photo of Chaitanya posing with a chef during his trip to London with Sobhita in the background went viral in March this year.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Sobhita, without mentioning anyone, told us that she remained unfazed by the spotlight cast on her private life. But she was quick to add that such things tend to take the focus away from her work. “What’s there to be bothered? If I say don’t say this, there’s no way people would know about it… I mean, it’s not a nice thing to talk about my own accomplishments. It’s not like I’m asking people to look at my accomplishments and the name I made for myself but it’s more like, I come from Vizag and I’ve worked hard at every step along the way,” says the actor, who will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager: Part 2.