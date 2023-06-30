Anil Kapoor Loses His Cool, Asks The Night Manager Director To 'Help Me'; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A shocking video of Anil Kapoor from The Night Manager screening in Mumbai has surfaced on social media. In the video, Kapoor looks upset as he also loses his cool and tells director Sandeep Modi, “help me yaar". He then leaves with Modi walking behind him. Later in the clip, several people can also be seen apologising to the veteran actor.

However, the reason behind Anil Kapoor’s anger and disappointment is not known as of now. Watch the viral video here:

The Night Manager screening in Mumbai was held on Thursday night which was also attended by other cast members including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. Among others, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jim Sarbh and Bhavana Pandey were also present at the screening.

The Night Manager is an official adaptation of the 2016 thriller show of the same name which was released in the UK. While the remake starred Aditya Roy Kapur, the original show starred Tom Hiddleston in the lead.

In a recent interview, The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi called Anil Kapoor ‘director’s actor’ and appreciated his hard work and dedication. “He can tell me while reading a script, ‘Sandeep, the scenes are going to give us a tough time.’ His experience and knowledge of conserving energy and determining the right time to shoot with everyone were invaluable. It was a tremendous learning experience for everyone involved, not just me. Anil Kapoor is like a film school in himself,” he told India.com.

The director further called Anil Kapoor ‘hungry for performance’ and added, “He is like a kid who just wants to get better and better. That’s a quality I want to take away after so many years of being in front of the camera. If an actor is so keen to prove himself, it tells you how dedicated an actor he is.”

The Night Manager 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.