Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. Satish Kaushik shared a close bond with Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher. The trio were friends for over 40 years and also worked in several films. In memory of his “younger brother”, Anil Kapoor shared a series of priceless pictures and mourned his demise. In the caption, Anil Kapoor mentioned he feels deep sorrow after losing his most “talented, generous and loving musketeer” of the three.

“The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you, Satish," he wrote. The Night Manager actor also tagged Anupam Kher in the caption.

Anil Kapoor’s son and Thar actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also remembered Satish Kaushik and shared a video with him. He poured his heart out and penned a lengthy note while sharing a video of him posing with Satish Kaushik on the red carpet. Revealing his state after learning the sad news, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “I Got a call late last night from my mother with the terrible news of Satish sir's passing it was a surreal moment one of those where everything you’re obsessing over loses relevance and your perspective changes in a split second."

Continuing further, he added that Satish Kaushik taught him “about humility.” “You listen to them talk about the years gone by with love and nostalgia. When I would listen to these pieces of life from someone like Satish ji all my anxieties about where I am and where I’m going would melt away. They would reassure me that if your heart is in the right place and if you truly love creating everything eventually works out the way it’s supposed to in the end," he mentioned.

Harsh Varrdhan concluded his posts by saying that today if young artists can do what they are doing then it is only because of “legends” like Satish Kaushik. “We are only able to do what we do because these legends have enabled us with their terrific work, sacrifice and determination. I am eternally blessed that Satish ji was part of Thar, my first film as a producer. I will never forget all the time spent together and the loving exchanges.. Rip Satish ji," he penned.

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. According to the reports, he suffered from cardiac arrest.

