Anil Kapoor Reveals Why He Agreed To Work On Adaptations Like 24 And The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor’s choice of roles and projects in recent years has been a topic of discussion. By working on the Indian adaptation of popular shows like 24 and The Night Manager, the actor has displayed remarkable versatility. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Anil Kapoor opened up about his approach to these adaptations and admits that relying too much on remakes can make one feel lazy creatively. Anil highlighted that he prefers creating original content. He said, “In our family, there was a time when we used to do that and then suddenly we went into the adapt, trying to make remakes and that’s somewhere I feel a lot of filmmakers are doing that.”

He adds, “Making original content is very very tough, especially Rhea (Kapoor) and Harsh (Varrdhan Kapoor), they are trying their best to do content which is completely original and not adaptations you know or remix and I am also enjoying their process of creating original content.”

Anil Kapoor further explained that certain adaptations like 24 and The Night Manager offer a sense of creative fulfilment. “When these kind of things come I’m not going to say no because it works for me creatively also and in terms of playing it a bit safe,” he said.

Watch here:

During the interview, Anil Kapoor opened up about the bond he shares with his brother Boney Kapoor’s children and actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and expressed his pride in their accomplishments.

Anil Kapoor highlighted the importance of being sensitive when sharing feedback or criticism with his family members who are part of the film industry. He mentioned that while he does share his thoughts with Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, he does that at the appropriate time, understanding that the moments around a film’s release are delicate and crucial for everyone involved. He ensures that he provides his input when the timing is right, with the aim of supporting their growth as artists.

Anil Kapoor has been actively involved in exciting projects. His recent appearance in The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala garnered attention. The actor will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Fighter, where he will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan.