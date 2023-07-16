Anil Kapoor Revisits 1942: A Love Story; Says ’29 Years Later, I Play The Baddest Man In The World’

Anil Kapoor has come a long way in Bollywood. He is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. The actor recently took a trip down the memory lane to revise his hit film 1942: A Love Story. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil Kapoor shared screen space with Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff for the same. As the film clocked 29 years today, Anil shared a bundle of stills from the film and penned a heartwarming note.

His note read, “29 years ago I played nicest the best man in the world who only wanted to spread love, and now, 29 years later, I play the baddest man in the world, who spreads chaos and war…I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to play these spectacular roles! From 1942 A love Story to The Night Manager, I’ve sure come a long way! #29YearsOf1942ALoveStory.”

On seeing the post, filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to the comments section and wrote, “In the next 29 years more characters will get the honour of being played extraordinarily by you sir ❤️.” Farah Khan wrote, “Papaji don’t forget we became friends here ❤️.” “I love this movie to date. It’s better than all the Disney Fairytales. And the songs were even more magical. Manisha’s natural beauty and Anil’s gentleman style. 👏👏👏,” wrote a fan.

Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of The Night Manager. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Airing on Disney+Hotstar, the show is the Hindi remake of the British television series of the same name. The English version stars actor Tom Hiddleston and is based on the novel The Night Manager by John Le Carre.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial drama Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film will also feature Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana. The film is set to release on August 11 this year. Anil will also be seen in the upcoming film Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in central roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.