Anil Kapoor Shares Major Update On Olympian Abhinav Bindra’s Biopic

The biopic of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra has been much awaited ever since it was announced by Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in 2017. Harsh Varrdhan is going to play the role of Bindra in the film and is collaborating with his father to produce it. Now, Anil Kapoor has shared an update on the ambitious project. In a report by Mid-Day, Anil Kapoor was quoted as saying, “It is happening. The pre-production is underway. It’s going to be a special film." The film is based on Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography, A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor will play the shooter’s father in the biopic. Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian to secure an individual gold medal in the Olympics.

This will Mark the third collaboration between Anil Kapoor and his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The two have previously been on screen together in Thar and AK vs AK which included Harshvardhan in a cameo.

In an interview with ETimes earlier, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spoke about the Abhinav Bindra biopic. “Abhinav is a unique individual. He is not your stereotypical athlete. He is a very quiet guy and has a dry sense of humour. Shooting is a psychological sport, and this is not your standard rags-to-riches story, we are trying to develop a narrative that is true to who Abhinav is. We are trying to make it cinematic and at the same time true to his nature and life. The actor also added that they are aiming for a 2024 release, and this year they plan to shoot and edit the film,” he said.

The report mentioned that despite some successes with OTT releases, Harsh Varrdhan wants that the Abhinav Bindra biopic to be a theatrical release.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who is yet to make his own mark has featured in films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mirziya, and Ray. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest web series The Night Manager, in which he co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. He was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022 with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others.