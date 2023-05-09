Anil Sharma Confirms Gadar 2 Will Release On August 11, Says ‘It's Not A Film But An Emotion'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. In the light of several films like Jawan getting postponed, there were speculations that Gadar 2 might change its release date. However, Anil Sharma has come forward to give his clarification on this.

The film-maker told the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So, we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh (Whoever wants to come, can come). August 11 release is confirmed for us.”

On the occasion of Republic Day, Sunny Deol shared a terrific poster of his film and revealed its release date on Instagram. He had captioned the post as, Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha..aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. Gadar 2 releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2023.”

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.

The role of Amrish Puri, who passed away in 2005 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage, will be given to Manish Wadhwa. The 50-year-old proved his mettle in a negative character in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Actor Rohit Choudhary, known for films and television serials like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Naagin, and Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in as the second villain in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh will be seen fighting these two enemies in the movie.

While Gadar was made on a budget of just Rs 19 crores, Gadar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Tighten your seatbelts to witness mind-boggling action scenes in the film. Besides Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Rohit Choudhary, Gadar 2 will also star Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Anil George, and Luv Sinha in key roles.

