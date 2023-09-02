Anil Sharma On Ameesha Patel's 'Will Reject Gadar 3' Statement: 'Sakina Was Born From My, Not Hers'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel expressed her stance on Gadar 3. She said that she would decline the film if her character, Sakina, and Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol), do not share substantial screen time. Ameesha said that she will clearly communicate this during the narration, and if, for any reason, Tara and Sakina are not prominently featured together, she will not accept the project. “I will not do it only. I will not disappoint my fans because I know what they felt was lacking this time around and we owe it to them. At the end of the day, they are coming for Tara and Sakina. Their love and attachment are for Tara and Sakina. You cannot have Titanic (1997) without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1,” she said.

Bollywood Hungama reached out to Anil Sharma and asked him to react to Ameesha Patel’s statement. Anil Sharma said, “Ameesha ji has said a lot of things during the course of the film. I’d not like to comment on it. I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai? I am happy she’s so connected with Gadar. I’d like to thank them. Woh achha ya bura jo bhi bole, unka mann hai.”

Ameesha Patel had earlier claimed that she shares a father-daughter relationship with Anil Sharma. “We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That’s our relationship. That’s what we share," she had told ETimes.

Gadar 2 has been a success at the box office minting approx 482.45 crore.