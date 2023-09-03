Anil Sharma Reveals Jawan Trailer 'Impressed' Him, Says 'If I Ever Get A Chance To Work With SRK...'

Ever since its release, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been ruling hearts and headlines. While the film is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office, director Anil Sharma recently shared his views on the trailer of another upcoming mass entertainer Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film-maker revealed that he is thoroughly impressed.

In an interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Anil Sharma expressed, “I just loved the Jawan trailer. I’ve always been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I’m so impressed, especially with the bald look he sported in the trailer, it is simply fantastic. I absolutely loved it and I’m gonna watch Jawan on its release day itself."

He further explained why he hasn’t worked with King Khan till date, “I never got a chance to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. If I ever get a chance, I’ll definitely work with him. Shah Rukh is a big star now, filmmakers are waiting in queue to work with him. How am I gonna get a chance? So, I don’t think about it much," the Gadar 2 film-maker shared.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Meanwhile, Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.