Animal: Netizens Concerned About Nazi Cross In Leaked Photos Post Bawaal Holocaust Uproar

A leaked photo from the set of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal is creating going viral on Reddit. The photo shows two men standing in front of a Swastika with their hands raised in a salute. Some netizens confused the Hindu symbol for the Nazi symbol, Haukenkrauz or Hooker Cross. While this confusion was resolved soon, fans were still concerned about the men standing in a “Nazi salute" in front of the symbol.

Fans are concerned about the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial after Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal is facing backlash for “appropriating the Holocaust". The film is set to release in August this year and is currently in production. Netizens are now wondering if Sandeep will edit the scene after the Bawaal controversy.

One person wrote, “Not the swastik but the nazi salute is what worries me." Another person added, “No Vanga won’t change a thing." “I don’t trust vanga as a director in terms of questionable content. He will show questionable things," another person wrote.

While netizens defended the film saying that the Swastika is an “Indian symbol", one person commented, “Okay but with a nazi salute? There’s nothing Indian about that bit." Another person wrote, “Well they are doing the hand sign which is from nazis its not only the swatiska."

However, one user commented in defense of the salute and wrote, “It’s swastik mate. And the hand gesture in this context is for a pledge. Found on the internet that is is the Bellamy salute used by Americans which later Nazi’s adopted (sic)."

According to IMDb, Animal is a “gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ‘animal’ in nature". The film’s cast also includes Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.