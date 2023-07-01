Animal: Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna Film Postponed Till December? Here's Why

While 2022 was all about Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, the actor has so much in store for us this year. Currently, the actor is filming opposite Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film which has already hyped up everyone with anticipation has seen a number of exciting developments in the form of Bobby Deol joining the film and some leak glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film. However, in a recent one, it came to light that the Ranbir Kapoor film might not be releasing on its scheduled date i.e. August 11. However, the reason might not be the clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

If sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, the film will be releasing in December now owing to some embellishment in the VFX department. The source told the portal, “Animal is among the most ambitious films produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and they are standing by the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he needs more time to give a world-class product. Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front. The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep, and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers along with Ranbir Kapoor took a collective call to delay the film to December.”

But the delay would mean that the film might clash with another upcoming entertainer Tiger 3 headlines by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, “The team believes that arriving on December 1 will give the film a 3-week window as no other film would want to come in the middle of 3 event sagas – Tiger 3, Animal, and Dunki. It’s a well-strategized date that they locked, and a 4-month delay will give the makers enough time to complete the VFX work."

On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The movie’s release date, August 11, was also disclosed along with the poster. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri all have significant roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.