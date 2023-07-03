Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Invites Fans To Witness Ranbir Kapoor's 'Vishwaroop' On THIS Date

It came as a huge letdown for many fans when the news regarding Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal getting postponed started doing rounds. While the makers didn’t reveal any exact date, it was certain the film was pushed further to December owing to some embellishment in the VFX department. Now the makers have finally revealed the new release date and fans can’t seem to keep calm. Additionally, the director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the actual reasons behind the delay through a video message.

The Kabir Singh director took to his Twitter handle and explained why he had to postpone the film, “Coming to the topic of why we are unable to release the film on August 11 is because of the quality. It might sound like a generic answer but it’s only the quality. I am not going to explain how the post-production work is being layered. To cut it short, I’ll give you one example, there are seven songs in the film and when those seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. So 35 songs, different sets of lyricists, different sets of singers, it’s going to take a little more than what I actually planned for."

He continued, “I’ve only realised this now else I wouldn’t have released the pre-teaser. Thank you for the response to that. Some of you said that it won’t be in the film but it is a cut out of the film. Coming back to the songs, the kind of lyrical that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same to all the other languages. For that, I really need to spend energy, time because when it releases in all different languages, I don’t want to give it a feeling that it is Hindi dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi dubbed Telugu film. It has to be like the regional cinema. For that we are taking time and there’s no other reason."

Finally revealing the fresh date for his magnum opus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared, “And the favourable date that we found Is December 1.

December 1st is when we are coming into the theatres and all I can promise you is that we’ll come with the best quality, in terms of video, audio and everything. And ye bohot badi film hai. Badi film kehne ka matlab it’s not because of the star cast or the humongous budget. But it’s very rich in content, it’s a very emotional film. It will engage you in a way that no others films have engaged you. That I can promise. Toh aajaiye theatres mein December 1st. Ranbir Kapoor ka vishwaroop dekhne!"

On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The movie’s old release date, August 11, was also disclosed along with the poster. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri all have significant roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.