Animal Pre-Teaser: 'Blood Thirsty' Ranbir Kapoor is Out To Kill It, In The Film and at Box Office

Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is returning on screen this year in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar with Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The actor beefed up for the role and it seems like Ranbir is going to have everyone talking with the film’s release.

While we were treated to the first look earlier this year, Ranbir and team are kicking off the promotions activities with a pre-teaser. Released on Sunday, the pre-erlease gives a glimpse of Ranbir in Animal. The short clip features singers Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj singing to the lines penned by Bhupinder Babbal while a blood thirsty Ranbir is out to kill.

Animal marks numerous firsts. The film will be the first time Ranbir joins hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This will be Sandeep’s second Bollywood film. He had made his Hindi film debut with the remake of ARjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. This will also be Ranbir’s first film with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Photos and videos of the film have leaked from the sets over the months, teasing Ranbir Kapoor’s role in the film. On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The poster has ignited curiousity among movie-goers.

Animal is slated to clash with OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar and superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer. There speculations that Ranbir Kapoor starrer might get postponed. However, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has now tweeted that Animal is very much releasing on its scheduled date, i.e. August 11. He wrote, “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is DEFINITELY arriving in cinemas on 11 Aug 2023."