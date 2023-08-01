Animated Video Song From Saiju Kurup’s Upcoming Pappachan Olivilaanu Out

On August 4, Sinto Sunny’s Malayalam film Pappachan Olivilaanu, which stars Saiju Kurup in the title role, will be released in theatres. A forest hunter named Pappachan is reported to be the focus of the movie, which is set in a rural village. An animated video song from the film has recently been uploaded by the creators. Pappachan is portrayed in the song as a novice shooter who constantly misses his targets. Finally, he accidentally hits someone else with a gunshot by mistake. The video concludes with Pappachan leaving for exile.

So New Ideas created the music video for the song, which Manorama Music distributed. The song’s lyrics were written by director Sinto, and Ouseppachan composed the music. The song has been performed by young vocalists including Lakshya Kiran, Richukuttan, Aadhya Nair, Mukthitha Murukesh, and Sagarika. Reportedly, motion capture technology was utilized, capturing the body movements of Saiju Kurup to bring to life his animated avatar.

Saiju Kurup is portrayed in the trailer as a hunter who engages in unlawful hunting and is called an accused in court. Pappachan is seen with the police and the forest department following him and keeping an eye on him. Unlike his brave father, Pappachan is a cowardly guy, however, he tries to pass himself off as a valiant hunter. The part seems to have similarities with the famous Tinkle comic Shikari Shambu. Not much about the movie has been revealed yet apart from it being a hilarious ride.

Saiju was depicted holding a gun in one hand and a dead rabbit in the other in the director’s first-look poster.

Srinda, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Jagadeesh, Prashanth Alexander, and Kottayam Nazeer are among the actors who appear in the movie. Vijayaraghavan will appear as Saiju’s father.

Saiju Kurup has lately appeared in Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan and Antakshari in leading parts. Saiju’s most recent film, Janaki Jaane, featured him and Navya Nair. The protagonist of the movie is a woman who has panic disorder.