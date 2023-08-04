Anjali Anand Reveals Jaya Bachchan Was Like A 'Child' On Rocky Aur Rani Sets: 'She's A Mastikhor'

Karan Johar’s recent directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has taken the box office by storm. Featuring a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles, the film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. Anjali Anand, who portrayed the character of Ranveer Singh’s sister, Gayatri in the film, opened up on her experience working alongside the renowned actress Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview with India Today, Anjali Anand said, “Jaya ji, the opinion that people have of her is completely wrong because she is the sweetest and cutest person I have met. She is like a child. She would come in the morning and would be so enthusiastic. With people around, she is so loving and caring. When anyone says they are hungry on sets, she would literally open all her tiffin boxes and ensure everyone is well-fed. She is very caring.”

She further offered intriguing insights into her personality. During the conversation, Anjali Anand remarked that despite Jaya Bachchan’s serious public demeanor, she is a ‘mastikhor’ person on sets. The actress exclaimed that her time with Jaya Bachchan was beyond amazing. While shooting that scene with her, one might assume she’d be stern on the other side of the over-the-shoulder shot, but in fact, she was in tears. She cried because Anjali was crying during the scene. The esteemed actress Jaya Bachchan exudes warmth and playfulness.

Anjali Anand also expressed deep affection for Dharam ji’s presence on set. “I love him,” she remarked. Talking about filmmaker Karan Johar, Anjali exclaimed that Karan sir is “so kind", he ensured that she felt at ease while performing the scene. He even sang along on the microphone. She couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

When questioned about her iconic rendition of the Gup Chup song in a pivotal scene, Anjali Anand revealed the backstory. Initially, when she read the script, it mentioned that Gayatri would sing a song, but the specific song was undecided. Surprisingly, Karan Sir and the team were unaware of Anjali’s strong inclination towards filmy elements. Many of the assistant directors (ADs) present on set were from Gen Z, so they were unfamiliar with the song, including Ibrahim. He wasn’t familiar with the song’s identity. This wasn’t their fault. However, once the song was chosen, they inquired if she needed the lyrics to learn, and then Anjai amusingly said, ‘Excuse me (laughs), let me teach you the lyrics of the song! Even the Lamba Lamba part, I suggested Karan Sir to add that,’ and it seamlessly blended with the scene, reported India Today.

In the movie, Jaya Bachchan portrayed the authoritative grandmother of Anjali Anand and Ranveer Singh’s roles. She also held the position of the family business’s matriarch. The actress is against Rocky’s potential engagement with Rani, played by Alia Bhatt, who belongs to a vastly different cultural background. Conversely, Anjali’s character undergoes a transformation, finding her voice after a lifetime of being under the control of her stern father and grandmother.

Under the direction of Karan Johar, the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered over Rs 73 crore in its initial week of release and has received positive reviews.