Anjali Anand Reveals Jaya Bachchan Was 'In Tears' During Gayatri's Showdown Scene in RARKPK

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is soaring high after a brilliant second weekend. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has finally crossed the 100 crore mark and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. While there are many memorable scenes in the film, one with Anjali Anand’s dramatic showdown with Jaya Bachchan was perhaps the most important one. Recalling about that scene, Anjali Anand reveals that Jaya Bachchan tore up too after she saw her crying in the scene.

During an interview with Indian Express, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Anjali Anand got candid about the scene in which her character of Gayathri erupted after being pushed beyond her limits. She told the portal, “I didn’t know what was happening. JB (Jaya Bachchan) was standing right opposite to me and I had to say these big dialogues. And then I saw her standing there almost in tears even though her character had to be angry. After the cut, I asked her and she said that because I was crying, she teared up (laughs). She was so sweet and chill and told me that the camera was not on her, so it didn’t matter. She was like a buddy to me and would feed all kinds of delicious food to me and Ranveer every Sunday.”

The actress went on to add how she manifested this for herself, “It’s been a long time coming, yeh toh hona hi tha (This was bound to happen). I have manifested this as a little girl and I wouldn’t have stopped if it didn’t. Now, it’s just a new race for me to do better and better. I thought it was going to be stereotypical but I didn’t want to reject it. As I started reading the script I realised how wrong I was. There is finally a character in the cinema who is standing up for herself and not eating burgers and drinking milkshakes in the corner. So just like Gayatri said ‘ab bas hogaya’, Anjali too wants to say that those parts are passe now. Give me better parts as I have shown what all I can do. It’s time for change.”

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.