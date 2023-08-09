Ankhen To Kanyadaan, 5 Highest Grossing Films Of 1968

Dharmendra started his career with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. By 1968, he became a huge superstar in Bollywood, who ruled the box office. In the year 1968, he gave tough competition to legendary figures like Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt. That same year, two of Dharmendra’s films made it to the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films. Let us take a look at the five highest-grossing films of the year 1968.

Ankhen

Ankhen is a spy thriller film. It was the highest-grossing film of 1968, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It starred Dharmendra, Mala Sinha, Lalita Pawar, Mehmood, Jeevan and Madan Puri. This was the first Hindi film to be shot in Beirut, Lebanon. The budget was high and the shooting took place in many international locations.

Do Kaliyan

The second highest-grossing film of the year was Do Kaliyan, in which we saw Neetu Singh in a double role as a child artist. It was directed by R Krishnan and S Panju. The rest of the cast includes Mala Sinha, Biswajeet, Mehmood and Om Prakash. Neetu Singh was credited as Baby Sonia in the film.

Neel Kamal

Neel Kamal was the third highest-grossing film of 1968. It is a romantic thriller film, which was directed by Ram Maheshwari. The film starred Waheeda Rehman, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Mehmood, Balraj Sahni, Lalita Pawar and Shashikala.

Kanyadaan

This romantic drama film was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1968. The director of the film is Mohan Segal, and it features Shashi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Om Prakash, Achala Sachdev and Dilip Raj in the lead roles. The producer was Rajendra Bhatia of Kiron Productions.

Shikar

The fifth highest-grossing film of the year was Shikar, Dharmendra’s second film on the list. The thriller film was produced and directed by Atma Ram. The cast includes Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, Helen, Johnny Walker and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles. The film is famous for songs like Parde Mein Rehne Do and Jabse Laagi Tose Najariya.