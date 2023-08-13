Ankita Lokhande Inconsolable at Her Father's Funeral, Offers Her Respect at His Late Rites; Watch

Ankita Lokhande was seen in tears as she offered her respects at her father, Shashikant Lokhande’s funeral. Shashikant died on Saturday night. Although the cause of his death is still unknown, Ankita was seen attending the funeral on Sunday morning with her husband Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress was inconsolable as she stood with her hands folded. A video of the same has been shared on Instagram.

Television actress Shraddha Arya was also spotted at Ankita’s home, offering her last respects at the funeral. A video revealed an emotional Shraddha was leaving Ankita’s building after visiting her.

Ankita Lokhande was very close to her father, as evident from her social media posts. The doting daughter had even penned a heartfelt Father’s Day wish for him earlier this year. She had written, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.."

She had further hailed her father as strong, despite struggling with health issues, “I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwari (sic)," she said concluding her note.