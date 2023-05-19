Ankita Lokhande Looks Smoking HOT In Brown Shimmery Gown; Husband Vicky Jain Reacts

Ankita Lokhande never fails to leave everyone completely stunned each time she drops her pictures or videos on social media. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Friday too, Ankita look to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her oh-so-sexy pictures.

In these clicks, Ankita can be seen posing in a brown-hued gown with a plunging neckline. She teamed it up with a shimmery add-on which covered the thigh-high slit of the gown. With smoky makeup and golden earrings, Ankita looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these pictures.

Among others, the photos have left Ankita’s businessman-husband Vicky Jain impressed too. Soon after the post was shared, he rushed to the comment section and wrote, ‘My gorgeous’ with a heart eye emojis.

Several other users also reacted to Ankita’s pictures and complimented the actress. “This diva looks stunning," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “You are the most beautiful georgeous attractive and naturally talented actress in TV world." Actress Amruta Khanvilkar also wrote, ‘Wowwwww’.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021. The two participated in the hit reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ last year and emerged as the winner of thr show. Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Ankita was asked if she will be romancing her husband Vicky Jain also on-screen sometime. Answering the same, Ankita had said, “That’s not happening" and then added, “We romance a lot at home. Let our romance be a secret (laughs). We are not romancing on screen because I think he is not that guy. He is a businessman. He is into his world. He is charming. You never know. I keep telling him that we should do something but he will never do that."