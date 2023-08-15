Ankita Lokhande Pens Heart Wrenching Post Mourning Her Dad’s Demise; ‘I Promise To Never Let You Go…’

Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande breathed his last on August 12 Saturday, at the age of 68. She was extremely close to him and her social media posts spoke volumes about their relationship. After her father’s last rites, the actress shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle remembering all the good moments with her dad.

Ankita shared how she’s much like her father and added how he is so ‘energetic’ and ‘adorable’ all the time. “Hello daddy I can’t describe you in words but I want to say that I have never seen such strong , energetic and adorable person in my life.. I got to know about u more when u left us .. everyone who came to see u they were just just just praising you like how u used to send good morning messages to them everyday, how u used to call people or video call them when u missed them .. u kept every relationship with everyone so alive .. and now I know why I’m also like this it’s because of u my paa.”

She added, “You gave me the best life ,best memories and a very strong understanding of relationships .. u taught me never to give up . U taught me to live a life king size and u always gave me my wings to fly paa and I promise to never let u go because you are part of my soul forever and ever and I’m grateful that u gave me that opportunity to be there for you and take care of u in every way.. me and mamma from last 3 day just thinking now what to do in once we get up because u kept us on toes dadda .. pappa ka khana pappa ke fruits pappa ka breakfast and etc etc etc but now we have nothing left because u left us..”

The actress continued, “Thanku for making us more and more stronger then before paa and yes u we’re lucky to have a wife like my mom .. she gave u everything she had.. literally everything and I know u loved her so much paa and I promise u that we all will take care of her more than how we used to , I promise to give her all the happiness in this life .. I promise that I will pamper her more than before like u used to paa .. Thanku for everything every moment and Thanku for making me who I’m today .. I love u paaaaa forever and ever!!”

On a closing note she shared, “Parents are very important because they are the only one who can never be replaced so everyone who has opportunities to take care of them pls don’t u dare to miss that .. once they go they never come back .. so give them everything,happiness,time , care , love , compassion !! That’s what they want .. My papa the strongest and the most handsome man ever in my life forever and ever ❤️ Your Angel mintu.”

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. Last year, the actress also completed 13 years in the industry. The actress has just two films to her credit. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later featured in Baaghi 3.