Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Passes Away At 68

Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande breathed his last on August 12 Saturday, at the age of 68. While the cause of his death is not known yet, a report by India Today claimed that he was unwell from past two months. Moreover, reports also state that his last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium on August 13 at 11 am. an official statement from the family in regards to his demise is yet to be made. Shashikant Lokhande had worked as a banker.

Ankita Lokhande was very close to her father, as evident from her social media posts. The doting daughter had even penned a heartfelt Father’s Day wish for him earlier this year. She had written, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.."

She had further hailed her father as strong, despite struggling with health issues, “I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwari (sic)," she said concluding her note.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. Last year, the actress also completed 13 years in the industry. The actress has just two films to her credit. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later featured in Baaghi 3.