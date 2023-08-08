Annaatthe To Kaala, How These Rajinikanth Movies Performed On Release Day

Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film Jailer, which stars Rajinikanth will be released in theatres worldwide on August 10. The pre-booking for the film has already started and has been doing good pre-release business at both the Indian and US box office. The overwhelmingly enthusiastic reaction to Jailer’s trailer indicates that the upcoming film will create box-office records. As the audience awaits the release of Jailer, here are the first-day collection details of the last 5 movies of Rajinikanth. Let’s take a look.

Annaatthe (2021)

Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Annaatthe was released on Diwali, 4 November 2021. Annaatthe has been Rajinikanth’s highest opening day performance with a total earning of Rs 34.92 crores solely in Tamil Nadu. The film minted a total of Rs 70.19 crores worldwide. This mammoth opening of the film led it to cross the 100-crore mark in just two days.

Darbar (2020)

Director AR Murugadoss’s Darbar was released in 2020. It featured Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The film registered an opening of Rs 20 crore at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The nationwide first-day collection was around Rs 30.80 crores.

Petta (2019)

Rajinikanth and director Karthik Subbaraj united for the first time for Petta. Besides Rajinikanth, the commercial entertainer starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, and Trisha. The film opened to a first-day collection of Rs 11.8 crores whereas it managed to rake Rs 36.6 crores worldwide.

Kaala (2018)

Rajinikanth’s film got a slow start at the box office and failed to set the box office on fire. It managed to make over just Rs 15 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and Rs 26 crore nationwide. The film was produced by Dhanush.

2.0 (2018)

Director Shankar’s sci-fi film, 2.0 marked the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Made on a mammoth budget of over Rs 550 crore, the film exceeded expectations and grossed over Rs 85 crore in India on its first day.