Anne-Marie 'Loves' Peaches Co-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Wants to Collaborate With Indian Hip-Hop Artists | Exclusive

Award winning British popstar Anne-Marie recently flew to India for Vh1 Supersonic, which marked her debut performance in the country. She sent the audience into a tizzy as she performed her chartbusters like Friends, 2012 and Rockabye. Not only did she impress her Indian fans with her ‘namaste, India’ and ‘shukriya’ greetings on-stage but also with her visit to Mumbai’s ISKCON temple.

Marie made her music debut with the album Speak Your Mind, which released in April 2018. But she already became a sensation in 2015 when her single Do It Right managed to peak at #90 on the UK Singles Chart. Over the years, she has belted out hits such as Alarm, Ciao Adios, Heavy and Either Way, among many others. Last year, she collaborated with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on the track Peaches. Interestingly, India is the third largest market for her with over two-million monthly listeners.

And now, News18 catches up with the Brit Awards and Billboard Music Awards nominee exclusively, as she opens up on her visit to India, her fascination for Indian hip-hop, being a champion of mental health and more. Excerpts:

You recently visited India for the first time to headline VH1 Supersonic. How was that like?

I couldn’t wait. I can’t believe I have never been there before but I was so excited. We tried to pack in as much as possible while we were there. I wanted to see as much of the beautiful country and beautiful people as I could. I’m on a journey of discovery. I’ve been learning a lot more about it [Indian music] recently. Everything I’ve heard has been beautiful, the layers and intricacy is breath-taking.

Bollywood music is very popular across the globe. Do you follow it?

I just did a track with Diljit Dosanjh, who I love. He played me a lot of his favourite Indian music and I shared some of my favourite British music [with him]. It was so cool to share. I loved it - the culture from India is pretty magical, so vivid and unique.

How was the experience collaborating with him considering both of you are known for two completely different musical sensibilities?

It was amazing! Collaborations are so fun when you get to bridge two different styles and make something new from it. I learnt so much and he was lovely.

Is there any other artist from India you follow and would want to collaborate with?

I would love to do something within the Indian hip-hop community. Desi hip-hop is really cool and rightfully thriving.

Your single Psycho took TikTok by a storm. Friends made it to the top five UK hits. Do you feel the pressure be at the top of the game all the time?

I try to stay away from that kind of pressure. It can be overwhelming and a block when it comes to making music. I just try to focus on making music that I think people can relate to and enjoy. When we made Psycho, we were just having so much fun in the room and were making something we all thought was wicked. We loved it but had no idea where it would go.

You’ve opened up on your struggles with anxiety and seeking therapy. Do you think that when public figures engage in conversations like these, it helps people accept their own issues?

Yes, I do. We’re all human. We all have our own struggles and we’re all on our own journeys. The more we open up about that, the more we realize those journeys are parallel paths we’re taking with others. It takes so much of the fear away and makes life much less lonely.

They say music has the power to heal. How much has it helped you face your own demons?

Music has been everything to me. It has been my whole life. It has healed me both as a listener to my favourite artists and as an artist myself making it. When fans reach out on social media or at shows, it’s the most special, rewarding feeling you can imagine. That connection is 100% why I do it.

You’ve played yourself in films and shows. Is there any plan of making a full-fledged acting debut?

Never say never!

